Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

