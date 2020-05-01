Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.96. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

