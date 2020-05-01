Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 68,986 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $302,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

