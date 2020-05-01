Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $154.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

