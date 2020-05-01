Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $292.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

