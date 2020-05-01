Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,416 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.0% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $291.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

