D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

