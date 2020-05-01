Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

