BT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

