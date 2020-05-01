Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 68.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

