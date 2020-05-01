Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average of $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

