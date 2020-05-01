Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Msci by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.49. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

