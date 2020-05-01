CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

