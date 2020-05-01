Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

