Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $240,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $31.61 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

