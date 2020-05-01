Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $291.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.