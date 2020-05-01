D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF
Unilever N.V. Stock Holdings Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC
Zoetis Inc Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management
Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc
D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 954 Shares of CVS Health Corp


