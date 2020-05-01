Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

