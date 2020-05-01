Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.