D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

