D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 954 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

