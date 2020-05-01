D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 555 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

