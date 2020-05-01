D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.