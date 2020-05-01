Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11,642.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.