D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.