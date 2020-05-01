D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

