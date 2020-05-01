QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,099 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

