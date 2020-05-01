Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $263,000 Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

