Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $296.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

