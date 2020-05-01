BT Wealth Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

