FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.