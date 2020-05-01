Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,868 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

