Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $502.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.08 and its 200-day moving average is $484.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

