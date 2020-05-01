Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,042,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,145,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,760,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE UBS opened at $10.76 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

