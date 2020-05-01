10,532 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $10.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

