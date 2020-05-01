Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

