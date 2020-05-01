Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,868 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated
Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,868 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG
10,532 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.
10,532 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Financial Group Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Financial Group Inc.
Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories
Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report