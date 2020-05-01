Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

