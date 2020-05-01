Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 31,667 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

MO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

