Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

