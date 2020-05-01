CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.