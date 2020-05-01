Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.