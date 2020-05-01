D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $59.05 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

