Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 349,922 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

