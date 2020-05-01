Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after purchasing an additional 302,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 364,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,810,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

