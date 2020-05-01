D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 275 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

