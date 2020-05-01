D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 804 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.