iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

