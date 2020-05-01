D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.