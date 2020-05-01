D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF
Lockheed Martin Co. Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC
Lockheed Martin Co. Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 44,968 Shares of Msci Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 44,968 Shares of Msci Inc
Paypal Holdings Inc Position Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Paypal Holdings Inc Position Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
CX Institutional Sells 10,511 Shares of 3M Co
CX Institutional Sells 10,511 Shares of 3M Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report