D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.