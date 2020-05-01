Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

LMT opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

